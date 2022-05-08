Nestree Tops One Day Volume of $763,918.00 (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and $763,918.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.73 or 0.99901276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00019914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.