NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.50 million.

NTCT stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NetScout Systems by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NetScout Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

