Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

