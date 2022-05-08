New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 2,014,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,877,800.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

