New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 511,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

