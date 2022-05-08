New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.97

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.86. New World Development shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%.

About New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

