Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NR opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

