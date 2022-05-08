NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $11.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00274182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015650 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003090 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

