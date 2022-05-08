NextDAO Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $98,166.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,983,150.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00275016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.67 or 1.00039934 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00181891 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,339,262,753 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,030,644 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

