NFTX (NFTX) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFTX (NFTX) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $83.62 or 0.00243405 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $34.38 million and $411,525.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.72 or 1.00008444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029505 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,156 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.