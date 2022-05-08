Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.51

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 285245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

