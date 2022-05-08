NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 34,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 191,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,181. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

