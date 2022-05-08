NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NYSE NKE traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,237,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $148.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

