Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

