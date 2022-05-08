Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.67

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.67 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.77). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.77), with a volume of 53,180 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.13. The stock has a market cap of £11.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

