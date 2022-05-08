Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.67

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.67 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.77). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.77), with a volume of 53,180 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.13. The stock has a market cap of £11.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)
