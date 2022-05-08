Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.71

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.71 and traded as high as C$39.50. Northland Power shares last traded at C$39.25, with a volume of 380,358 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

The company has a market cap of C$8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.71.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

