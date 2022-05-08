Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $149,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.70. 925,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

