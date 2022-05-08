NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.56 million.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 371.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,559.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 796,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 748,086 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

