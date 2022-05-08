NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NortonLifeLock updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.49 EPS.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 6,431,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,768. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,241,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

