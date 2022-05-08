Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.57. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

