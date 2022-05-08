NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 964.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. 63,299,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,122,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day moving average is $259.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

