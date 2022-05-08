NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $201.05. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after buying an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

