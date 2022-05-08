NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.30.
Shares of NXPI opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $201.05. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
