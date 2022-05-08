Nyzo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,968.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $427,191.01 and approximately $38,968.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

