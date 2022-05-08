OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.30

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 52598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
