OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.30

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 52598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

