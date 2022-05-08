Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Oncorus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONCR. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $28.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.