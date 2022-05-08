Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ONCR opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.27. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oncorus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncorus by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncorus by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

