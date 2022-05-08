Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 72,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 142,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

