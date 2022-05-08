Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 192,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,191. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

