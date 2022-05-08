Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 192,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,191. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
