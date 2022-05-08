OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 40.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,035. The company has a market cap of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

