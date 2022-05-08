Oppenheimer Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $28.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.40.
Shares of EDIT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $935.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.