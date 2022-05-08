Oppenheimer Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $28.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of EDIT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $935.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

