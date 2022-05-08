Oppenheimer Cuts Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCOR. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.15.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after buying an additional 730,211 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

