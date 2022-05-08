Oppenheimer Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $960.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $943.75.

SHOP opened at $377.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,010.89. Shopify has a 52 week low of $355.13 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 568.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,319,000 after buying an additional 201,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

