Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) to announce sales of $4.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.92 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORTX. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

