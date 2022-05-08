Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.20

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 18.71%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

About Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

