Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,371 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

Shares of PPG opened at $128.53 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

