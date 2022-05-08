Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 797 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 77,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.41 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

