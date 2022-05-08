Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

PNOV stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30.

