Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after purchasing an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.