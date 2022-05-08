Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.51 and its 200 day moving average is $230.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

