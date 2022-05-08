Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

