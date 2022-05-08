PAC Global Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005732 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00317950 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00242659 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

