Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $19.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PACB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

