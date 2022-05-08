Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 2,970 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 93,118 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

