Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.72% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 378.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Shares of EVX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. 1,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $160.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

