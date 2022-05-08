Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 11,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,525,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

