Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys 1,200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 152,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 976,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,393. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.