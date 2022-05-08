Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $249,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,749,000 after purchasing an additional 396,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,685. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

