Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 131,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

