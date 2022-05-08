Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases 637 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,682,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,193.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 85,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,805,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.