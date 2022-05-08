PAID Network Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $11.46 million and $134,170.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 25,752.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00397576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00183555 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00567481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00038677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.15 or 1.80180775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

